United Muslim Forum condemns communal incidents, calls for unity

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum has raised concerns over the increasing communal incidents in the country and the leniency shown to miscreants. In response, the forum has called upon all citizens to work together in upholding the rule of law, promoting national unity, and ensuring peace, regardless of religion.

Leading figures of the forum, including Maulana Mufti Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem (President), Maulana Syed Shah Ali Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri, Maulana Shah Mohammad Jamal-ur-Rehman Miftahi, Maulana Mir Qutbuddin Ali Chishti, Ziauddin Nayyar, Syed Muniruddin Ahmed Mukhtar (General Secretary), Maulana Syed Zaheeruddin Ali Sufi, Maulana Muhammad Shafiq Alam Khan Jami, Maulana Syed Masood Hussain Mujtahidi, and others, came together to condemn the recent incidents in Haryana and Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable’s terrorism against three martyred Muslims during a train firing.

The leaders of the forum attribute such incidents to the divisive agenda of the BJP and the RSS, highlighting that these events are aimed at further dividing the country instead of addressing the real challenges faced by its people. They point out that the Haryana government has provided shelter to the terrorists responsible for the heinous act of burning two Muslim youths, Junaid and Nasir, from Rajasthan in February. However, the secular government of Rajasthan has failed to arrest these terrorists, and the police have been unable to prevent such incidents in Haryana.

Expressing their dismay, the leaders note that the Haryana chief minister has not condemned the destruction of the mosque and the killing of the imam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also remained silent on these matters. The United Muslim Forum seeks justice, peace, and religious harmony and urges all citizens to work together in promoting unity and tolerance across the nation.