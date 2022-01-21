University of Hyderabad asks students to vacate hostels

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has advised its students to preferably return to the safety of their homes to minimise the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing number of cases, UoH has urged the students staying in the hostels and other campus residences that it will be in their best interest to go home as all classes and examinations will be conducted online.

“UoH has limited resources to isolate students infected by the virus. The increase in the number of cases is causing stress on the student welfare and healthcare systems available on the campus. UoH will not be able to accommodate infected students and staff beyond a point. Therefore, we appeal to them to return to the safety of their homes,” Vice-Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the UoH Task Force has recommended that classes continue online for all semesters. The end-semester evaluation will also be conducted in online/open book/take-home mode as was done during the second wave of COVID -19.

The UoH Health Centre is making self-testing kits available at the pharmacy. Stakeholders experiencing symptoms may purchase the kit for self-testing or get themselves tested at government or private testing centres.

“While we are making all efforts to address the evolving situation, we may be forced to escalate our decision if the numbers increase,” the Vice-Chancellor added.