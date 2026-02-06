University of Hyderabad invites applications for blended diploma programs

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH), is inviting applications for various one-year Diploma Programmes offered in blended mode. All the programmes are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC Joint Committee.

The diploma courses are designed for graduates as add-on programmes at the postgraduate level and include specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation and Networking, Communicative English, and Community Eye Health. In addition, several skill upgradation programmes are offered jointly with NIRD, IFCAI and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

Students currently pursuing full-time academic programmes are also eligible to enrol in these diploma courses concurrently.

Admitted students will receive well-prepared study material in soft copy format. They will also have access to online video lectures and digital study resources through the learning platform. Alumni of these programmes include Central and State government officers, corporate and MNC executives, medical doctors, working women, homemakers and fresh graduates.

For more details, candidates can download the prospectus from the official website. The registration fee is Rs. 300. Completed applications along with the online registration fee receipt should be sent to The Section Officer, Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, Golden Threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad–500001.

Course details are available on the University website. Online submission of applications and SBI online payment links are also available on the website.

For further information, candidates may contact 040-24600264 / 040-24600265 or mobile number 9182459790. Queries can also be sent via email to uohcdvl@uohyd.ac.in.