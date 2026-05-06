University of Hyderabad opens applications for executive MBA program

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced admissions for its Executive MBA program for the 2026-28 academic batch. The School of Management Studies is inviting applications from working professionals seeking to advance their careers through a rigorous management education.

UoH, recognised as an Institution of Eminence and ranked among India’s top 20 universities in the NIRF 2025 Rankings, offers the two-year weekend program with a strong focus on practical learning. The university holds a NAAC ‘A’ grade accreditation, reinforcing its academic credibility.

The Executive MBA is tailored for professionals with at least two years of work experience. Classes are scheduled on weekends, allowing participants to continue their careers while pursuing the degree. The program follows the Case Method of Teaching, drawing on case studies from Harvard and SAGE publishers to develop strategic thinking and leadership skills.

What the program offers

The curriculum is structured around real-world business challenges, supported by a diverse, pan-India peer group. This mix of experience levels and industry backgrounds is designed to enrich classroom discussions and expand professional networks.

The School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad is marking 25 years of management education, having been established in 1999. The university itself is in its 50th Golden Jubilee year.

How to Apply

Candidates must appear for the University of Hyderabad Written Test as part of the admission process. Applications can be submitted through the official portal.

The deadline for applications is May 17, 2026. For queries related to eligibility or program details, prospective students can write to mbax@uohyd.ac.in.