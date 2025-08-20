Unjustified, says Russia on US pressure on India for buying Russian crude oil

New Delhi: The US pressure on India for its procurement of Russian crude oil is “unjustified”, a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.

We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said.

Trust our tries with New Delhi: Russia

It is a “challenging” situation for India, he said at a media briefing and added that, we have “trust” in our ties with New Delhi.

In the context of Western punitive measures against Russia, Babushkin said the sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them.

To a question, he said the role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid the ongoing global turbulence.

His remarks came against the backdrop of strain in India’s ties with the US following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

Trump’s executive order

US President Trump this month issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Consequently, from a mere 1.7 per cent share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia’s share increased to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India.