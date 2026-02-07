Unnao rape case: Sengar moves SC for bail in death case of survivor’s father

The apex court will hear his plea seeking the relief on Monday.

Key accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moved the Supreme Court for bail in the Unnao rape case

New Delhi: Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

The apex court will hear his plea seeking the relief on Monday, February 9.

On January 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to suspend Sengar’s 10-year jail term in the case on the grounds of delay in trial, saying it was partly caused by the multiple applications he had filed in the matter.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a trial court, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case. The trial court had said “no leniency” could be shown for killing a family’s “sole bread earner”.

The trial court, which did not hold the accused guilty of murder in the father’s case, awarded him the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after holding that there was no intention to kill.

Sengar’s appeals in the main rape case against the December 2019 judgement convicting him and sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, as well as the father’s case, are pending in the high court.

His sentence was suspended by the high court on December 23, 2025, till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. The Supreme Court stayed the suspension on December 29, 2025.

