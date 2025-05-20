Unpaid traffic penalties in India stand at Rs 9000 crore

Hyderabad: India recorded traffic fines worth Rs.12,000 crore in 2024, but Rs.9,000 crore of these remain unpaid, according to the first-ever Challan Report released by CARS24, a leading auto-tech company. The report offers a concerning look at traffic rule violations across the country.

Over 8 crore challans were issued last year, nearly one for every second vehicle on Indian roads. The report highlights weak enforcement of traffic laws, noting that while penalties exist, they often fail to act as a deterrent.

“Rs.12,000 crore in fines is not just a number, but it reflects how frequently traffic rules are ignored,” the report stated.

Examples of serious violations include a truck owner in Haryana fined Rs.2 lakh for overloading by 18 tonnes, and a two-wheeler rider in Bengaluru fined Rs.2.91 lakh for 475 separate violations. In Gurugram alone, authorities collect Rs.10 lakh in fines daily, issuing over 4,500 challans. Noida issued challans worth Rs.3 lakh in a single month for helmet violations.

According to the report, overspeeding accounted for nearly 50% of all challans, followed by violations for not wearing helmets or seatbelts, illegal parking, and jumping signals. These offenses endanger public safety but often go unpunished and 75% of challans remain unpaid.

CARS24 Co-Founder Gajendra Jangid said, “Every traffic violation is a silent vote against civic order. We need a cultural shift from fear-based compliance to responsible driving.”

The report also shows that violations come from all types of road users: 55% of challans were issued to four-wheelers and 45% to two-wheelers. This reveals that traffic rule-breaking is widespread, cutting across cities, vehicle types, and social groups.

CARS24 has called for urgent reforms, including better enforcement, more use of technology like AI-based surveillance, and stronger awareness campaigns to improve road safety and compliance. Ignoring challans can now lead to suspension of driving licenses, increased insurance premiums, and even court summons for repeat offenders.