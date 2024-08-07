Unrest in Bangladesh a deep concern for northeast: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the unrest in Bangladesh is a deep concern for the northeast as the neighbouring country once acted as a safe haven for the terrorist organisations active in the northeastern region of India.

He told reporters on Wednesday, “We have seen in the past that Bangladesh acted as a safe haven for many terror outfits that are operative in Assam and other states of the northeast. The situation changed during the tenure of the Sheikh Hasina government in the neighbouring country for the last 15 years. As Bangladesh has been going through unrest at this time, we are deeply concerned as the outlawed organisations might take advantage of this situation and they may gain strength.”

The Chief Minister, however, exuded confidence that the Indian government must be fully aware of the situation, and should take proactive steps by delivering dialogues with the new interim government in Bangladesh.

Also Read What is happening in Bangladesh can happen here: Salman Khurshid

“I believe that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government will ensure the safety of the people of the northeast,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to different social media posts alleging attacks on temples in the violence-hit Bangladesh, Sarma said, “I have seen such posts claiming attacks on Iskcon temples and other Hindu population-dominated areas in Bangladesh; however, the external affairs ministry of the central government is the only authorised agency to issue statements in this regard. Our central government has been keeping a close watch on the developments in the neighbouring country.”