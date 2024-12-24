UNSC expresses ‘deep concern’ over deteriorating crises in Haiti

United Nations: The UN Security Council has expressed ‘deep concern’ over the deteriorating crises in Haiti, condemning the continued gang violence and calling for solidarity with the Haitian people.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council reiterated their deep concern over the ongoing and deteriorating political, economic, security, human rights, humanitarian and acute food insecurity and nutrition crises in Haiti, as well as restrictions on humanitarian access, and reaffirmed the commitment of the international community to continue to support the people of Haiti.

The council members strongly condemned the continued destabilizing criminal activities of armed gangs and emphasized the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the population and to support the Haitian National Police, including building its capacity to restore law and order through the Multinational Security Support Mission.

In particular, they strongly condemned the reports that an armed gang had killed at least 184 people between December 6 and 8 in the Wharf Jeremie neighbourhood in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The council members emphasized the need to create security conditions conducive to an inclusive political process and free and fair elections in Haiti and encouraged the mission to accelerate its deployment, as well as support for the mission.

The council members reiterated their condemnation and deep concern over the serious gravity and rising numbers of abuses committed against children in Haiti, recalled the importance of ensuring the protection of children and urged all actors, especially gangs and criminal networks, to immediately end and prevent all abuses against children.

Moreover, the council members expressed concern over the slow progress on Haiti’s roadmap for restoring democratic institutions. They emphasized the importance of urgent progress in the political transition and urged all political actors to engage constructively to facilitate and progress the holding of free and fair legislative and presidential elections and restore democratic institutions as soon as possible.

The council members also expressed grave concern at the continued illicit flow of arms and ammunition to Haiti which remains a key factor of instability and violence, and called for necessary measures to implement the arms embargo.