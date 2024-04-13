Unseen inside photos of Salman Khan’s 1BHK flat in Bandra

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of India’s richest actors with a net worth exceeding 2200 crore rupees and a monthly salary of Rs 16 crore, continues to reside in a modest 1 BHK apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Despite his immense wealth, Bhaijaan chooses to live in this humble abode due to his strong familial bonds.

The actor, known for his close-knit family ties, shares the apartment building with his parents, Salim and Salma Khan. While his parents occupy the first floor, Salman resides on the ground floor in a one-bedroom flat with only one sofa. His decision to stay in this small space is primarily driven by his desire to remain close to his parents.

Let’s have a look some unseen glimpses of the superstar’s home which we came across through one of his house worker’s Instagram page.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt At #SalmanKhan House Galaxy Apartment pic.twitter.com/Ij6iocoH5z — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) April 11, 2024

In a conversation with IANS, Salman Khan once candidly revealed his reason for always preferring Galaxy Apartments over a grand mansion. He expressed his deep affection for the building, citing childhood memories and the sense of community fostered among its residents.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” he was quoted saying to the news agency.

“The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house,” he added.

Despite his fame and fortune, Salman Khan finds comfort and joy in the simplicity and familiarity of his modest home.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in filmmaker AR Murugadoss’ upcoming venture ‘Sikandar’. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Salman Khan announced the film’s title on Instagram on April 11 and shared its poster with the caption, “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar) Wish u all Eid Mubarak!”