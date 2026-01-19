Unverified, viral: Reports claim Pooja Hegde slapped co-star, Prabhas trends

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde, who has worked with almost all top stars of Telugu cinema, continues to stay busy with projects in Tamil and Hindi films. The actress is also keen on making a strong comeback in Telugu cinema. However, her name is now trending for reasons beyond films.

Pooja Hegde and the caravan controversy

A viral image quote attributed to Pooja Hegde has sparked widespread debate online. The actress is allegedly quoted as saying, “In cinema industry, sometimes we face situations where even stars enter our caravan without permission or consent. A few years back, while working on a big pan indian films, i encountered such an incident. I slapped him and from then on, he never wanted to work with me again.”

Following the circulation of this quote, several unverified reports including some major portals like Saakshi, Filmybeat and Telugu360 claimed that Pooja made these remarks in a recent interview. However, Siasat.com tried to verify the source of the interview but could not find any reliable or official confirmation. Neither Pooja Hegde nor her team has responded so far.

The statement claims that a male co-star entered her caravan without consent during a pan-Indian film shoot, leaving her uncomfortable and disturbed. The actor’s name was not disclosed.

Why Prabhas Is Trending Again

Prabhas is now trending on Google as social media users are linking this unverified quote to old rumors from the sets of Radhe Shyam. In 2021, Great Andhra had reported gossip about a top hero facing an unpleasant situation after entering a heroine’s caravan without permission. No names were mentioned in that report.

Over the years, rumors suggested that Pooja Hegde was unhappy with Prabhas during Radhe Shyam promotions. Though producers issued clarifications, speculation never fully died down. Now, netizens are once again connecting these past rumors to the current unverified statement.

Apart from Prabhas, some sections on social media are also dragging Allu Arjun into the discussion. Users are pointing out that Pooja Hegde does not follow Allu Arjun on Instagram, while she still follows Prabhas. This observation has led to fresh speculation online, though there is no official statement or evidence supporting these claims.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has completed the shoot of Jana Nayagan with Vijay, which is expected to release soon.