UoH student bags Rs 46 L job offer among 550 placements this year

Hyderabad: A University of Hyderabad (UoH) student bagged a Rs 46 lakh per annum job offer in this year’s placements, more than double of the highest Rs 17.89 lakh offer from last year. In total 550 students were placed in 180 organisations for the 2024-25 academic year.

The highest package in UoH was bagged by an M.Tech (IT) graduate from the School of Computer and Information Sciences, said the university in a press release.

The recruiters included Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, Oracle, Teradata, Intel, Lloyds, ServiceNow, Micron, Pegasystems, Exim Bank, Accenture, Novartis, General Electric, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, RSM, Joyalukkas, Blaize, Metric4 Analytics, Synchrony Financial, S&P Global, Progress, DPS, Sankara Eye Foundation, etc

Also Read Internet reacts to Rs 2 lakh nursery fee at Hyderabad private school

The graduating students secured roles in IT, analytics, finance, research, education, and consulting sectors. Prof Chetan Srivastava, chairman of the Placement Guidance Advisory Bureau (PGAB), UoH, congratulated all the placed students in the current placement season 2024-25 and said, “Despite a challenging job market, our students have made a remarkable achievement, by grabbing the best offers in the current placement season, keeping the flag of University of Hyderabad very high, which is making the University proud of its students.”

The Placement and Grievance Advisory Board (PGAB) at the University of Hyderabad has also invited esteemed corporates to explore potential recruitment opportunities with our talented students. Organisations interested recruiting students from UoH can email to chairmanpgab@uohyd.ac.in / placementuoh@gmail.com or call 9866109681.