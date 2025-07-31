Internet reacts to Rs 2 lakh nursery fee at Hyderabad private school

Hyderabad: The fee structure for the nursery class of a prominent private school in Hyderabad left the internet divided, drawing sharp attention to the soaring cost of private education.

The discourse was ignited by an X post by Dharma Party leader and TEDx speaker Anuradha Tiwari, who shared the fee structure of Nasr School in Hyderabad, starting at a staggering Rs 2,51,000, just to learn ABCD.

“Now, learning ABCD will cost you Rs 21,000 per month. What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee?” read her X post.

Class- Nursery

Fees – Rs 2,51,000/-



Now, learning ABCD will cost you Rs 21,000 per month.



Fee for LKG (lower kindergarten) and UKG (upper kindergarten) stands at Rs 2,72,400/- while Class 3 to Class 5 is around Rs 3 lakhs.

The post was soon picked up by several leading news publications, sparking online debates over whether it was sane to burn a hole in one’s pockets just for quality education.

One X user has commented, “There is proverb- ‘Cut your coat according to your cloth,’ instead of cribbing and crying.’”

While another X user says, “Yes. It’s insane. No justification. And it keeps getting +++ years on year.”

Others have gone so far as to comment about other schools, as another person comments, “If one cannot afford the fees don’t send your kids to this school , simple and straight ‘The annual tuition fee for kindergarten at Dhirubhai Ambani International School is approximately Rs 1,400,000 (14 lakh).'”

This X user weighed in with their opinion, “Money laundering to keep people hardwired to believe child education is an expense! No its not if you dont enroll them in these planned institutions where 0 work happens on skill development”

Meanwhile, a new bill aimed at regulating fees in private schools and junior colleges, the Telangana Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Draft, 2025, has been prepared by the Telangana Education Commission and is now under review by the state government.

About Nasr School in Hyderabad

Nasr School, founded in 1965, is one of the oldest and most revered private schools in Hyderabad. It is run by The Nasr Education Society and affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE).

The meaning of the word Nasr in Arabic is “help.” The school was once known for offering quality education at nominal fees, making it accessible to children from diverse sections of society. However, that reputation is now being questioned.