Uorfi Javed gets engaged secretly, see her viral 'roka' photos
Mumbai: In the world of glitz and glam, Uorfi Javed has always managed to steal the spotlight with her bold fashion choices and vibrant personality. The popular social media influencer and reality star constantly makes waves in the news for various reasons.

Uorfi is now back in the headlines, but this time not for her fashion choice. A new photograph of the actress has taken the internet by storm, fueling rumors of her engagement. Yes, you read that right!

The picture that has gone viral features Uorfi Javed participating in a puja ceremony with a ‘mystery man’. In the image, both Uorfi and the unidentified man are seen performing rituals in front of a sacred havan kund, accompanied by a priest. This sight has led fans and netizens to speculate that a ‘roka ceremony’ might be in progress.

The online community is buzzing with excitement and curiosity, with many forming the belief that Uorfi Javed could indeed be engaged, and the man in the photograph might be her fiancé. While nothing has been confirmed yet, this photograph has certainly ignited a wave of anticipation among Uorfi’s fans.

