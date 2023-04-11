Uorfi Javed reacts after Ranbir Kapoor calls her fashion bad taste

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed who is known for her fashion choices often lands into controversies. He is usually seen flaunting her toned body while posing for paps due to which she is being trolled by netizens. The model recently slammed Ranbir Kapoor after the latter commented on her fashion sense. She said she doesn’t bother about what the YJHD actor thinks about her.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor said that Uorfi Javed can wear clothes according to her own choice but he did not like her fashion sense. Reacting to Ranbir’s statement about her fashion, Uorfi said , she is floored by Kareena’s opinion and is not bothered by what Ranbir Kapoor thinks of her fashion sense.

Expressing her excitement about Kareena’s statement, Uorfi revealed that she was blown away and couldn’t believe that Laal Singh Chaddha had actually praised her. Further, she said “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain.”

Uorfi Javed is bold and doesn’t bother about anyone. Some NGOs heads and prominent personalities do not like her fashion sense while others are openly praising her for her boldness.