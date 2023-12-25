Uorfi Javed works as a waitress in cafe, video goes viral

Mumbai: Controversial actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices. She remains in news for the same and is often surrounded by controversies. The actress recently left everyone in shock as she seems to have changed her profession.

Yes, the video is going viral in which Uorfi Javed can be seen serving food to the customers. The actress is said to have chosen the profession of waitress, as per reports. In the vira clip, Uorfi was seen wearing a brown trousers, green shirt and a black aoron.

Soon after the video went viral, fans and netizens started wondering why Uorfi Javed had changed her profession. The curious fans have started discussions on social media platforms and asked Uorfi about changing his profession. The actress has not reacted to the viral video yet nor has she replied to the answers and messages she has received from fans regarding the viral video.

Earlier, apart from featuring in the Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi has acted in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and Meri Durga among others. She is known for her fashion choices and enjoys more than 4 million followers on Instagram.