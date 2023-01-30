Uorfi slams Kangana for drawing line between Hindu & Muslim actors

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss fame and actress Uorfi Javed, who usually remains in controversies, slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for creating divisions on Twitter. Uorfi quoted Kangana’s tweet and wrote that ‘art is not divided by religion’. She wondered why Kangana is creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims on Twitter.

Taking a dig at Kangana, Urofi replied to one of her tweets and wrote, ”Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors.”

Kangana replied quickly to the tweet of Urofi Javed. Mentioning the latter, she wrote, ”Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?”

Kangana, who recently made a comeback on the micro-blogging site Twitter, has been sparking a lot new controversies. It seems that the Queen actress is not happy with the success of ‘Pathaan’ at the box office as she is trying to relate religion and politics with Bollywood.

In one of her tweets, she said that Hindus are making Muslims famous and she even said in a tweet that ‘Pathaan’ is just the name of the movie but India will chant only ‘JaiShri Ram’. She wrote, “Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram …Jai Shri Ram.”

The actress started a Hindu-Muslim debate on Twitter after she tweeted, ”All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan.”

Wondering why Pathaan is running successfully at the box office, Kangana said that movies which show Pakistan and ISIS in good light are running because Indians do not promote hate. After a few celebrities claimed that Pathaan movies success is a triumph of love over hate, she wrote, ”Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies.”

Kangana Ranaut also tried to relate left-wing parties and Congress to the Pathaan movie’s success. In a tweet , she wrote, “If success of Pathan is openly and shamelessly associated with success of Left Wing politics, which is associated with a party ( congress) then why film industry cries foul if Right Wing ideology opposes them ? First decide whether films / art is political or not.”

One of her tweets read, ”Warning: If film industry doesn’t want to bear the burnt of political propaganda than they should condemn such propaganda using their films, tum khelo toh game hai hum khelein toh shame hai, aisa nahi chalega bhai… baad mein mat rona hum toh artists hai abhi se aukat mein raho.”

The Fashion actress recently tweeted as a response to a producer’s tweet which read, “Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don’t harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular”. Quoting the tweet she wrote, ” “Very good analysis. This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans. And obsessed over Muslim actresses.”

Kangana is now demanding the implementation of UCC in the country. Going by her her tweets, it seems clearly that she is not happy with the success of Pathaan at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, has earned Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days.