UP: 168-year-old mosque demolished in Meerut for rapid rail project

The systematic demolition of Muslim religious sites continues in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh without restraint as authorities bulldozed a 168-year-old mosque in Meerut.

The demolition of a religious landmark located on Delhi Road took place on Friday, February 21 under heavy police force.

The authorities justified the move, stating that the mosque obstructed the construction of a rapid rail system (RRTS), a project promoted by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led administration also defended the demolition drive, asserting that the removal was part of the broader plans for the rapid rail network.

Speaking on the move, superintendent of police (SP) city Ayush Vikram Singh stated that the demolition action was taken following a meeting on February 20 with senior officials and the mosque management body members.

“The demolition follows a meeting between local authorities, including the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City, NCRTC officials, the mosque’s Imam and other members, said SP Singh.

However, Muslim residents in the area strongly condemn this action. They claimed that the repeated demolition drive against Muslim religious structures is part of a broader pattern of state government efforts to target Muslim religious properties.

Condemning the action, Advocate Sher Afgan said, “This is complete injustice”. Another local worshipper, Sultan Akhtar, echoed these sentiments, adding, “Yogi is bulldozing Muslim properties just like Israel destroys Palestinian structures,” according to the reports of Clarion.

A 150 year-old Mosque, which is hindering Construction of Meerut Rapid Rail is being removed.



After administration's notice of bulldozing, the Mosque committee itself removed Gate & Grills.



Electricity connection of Mosque was cut off late last evening. pic.twitter.com/wH5OTQFrfj — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) February 21, 2025

On February 9, the UP authorities demolition Madni Masjid in Hata Nagar after the High Court stay order reached its expiration. The mosque was demolished with the use of several bulldozers under the vigilance of a huge police force including DSP Kasya Kundan Singh and BSF forces