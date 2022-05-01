UP: Nurse allegedly gang-raped, murdered within hours of joining hospital

Unnao: A 18-year-old nurse was found hanging on the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. Later, her family members of the nurse alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered.

Based on the complaint registered by the victim’s mother, police registered an FIR against three people.

According to the family members, she had joined the hospital just a day before the incident. As no patient was there in the hospital on Friday she had gone back to her room, however, in the night at around 10 p.m, she received a call from the owner of the hospital asking her to do the night shift, they alleged.

The nurse’s mother said that they came to know about her daughter’s death after receiving a call from the hospital. She was informed that her daughter died by suicide.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said, “A woman’s body has been found at a hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them”.

The SP also added that when the body was found, the nurse was clutching a piece of cloth in her hand and there was a mask on her face.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. An investigation into the matter has been started.