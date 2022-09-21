UP: 19-year-old gang raped, made to walk naked; 1 arrested

A 19-year-old girl was gang raped by five men on September 6 in Bhojpur village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. She was stripped of her clothes and made to walk naked back home. One person has been arrested so far.

वीभत्स है ये..

मुरादाबाद में नाबालिग के साथ हैवान पहले गैंग रेप करते हैं फिर निर्वस्त्र सड़क पर छोड़ देते हैं। पुलिस मामले में करवाई की बात कह रही है।

पर ये वीडियो पुलिस और समाज दोनों पर ये एक ऐसा सवाल है जो सभी को शर्मसार करता है।#Moradabad pic.twitter.com/JszhJKFkwJ — RAVI MISHRA (@RAVIMISHRA_TV) September 21, 2022

According to police, the girl had gone to visit a nearby fair. As she was returning home, five men kidnapped, gang-raped her and then left her naked.

A video has surfaced on the internet where she can be seen walking naked. A few good people quickly came to her rescue, covered her up and took her home.

According to a statement of the Superintendent of Moradabad (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena, on Tuesday, the girl’s parents refused to cooperate or file a complaint. They say that their daughter is mentally unstable.

However, her paternal uncle came forward and lodged a complaint on September 7. So far one person named Naushad has been arrested.

Further investigations are on.