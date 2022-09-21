UP: 19-year-old gang raped, made to walk naked; 1 arrested

The girl's parents have refused to cooperate and file a complaint. They say their daughter is mentally unstable.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st September 2022 5:12 pm IST
A 19-year-old girl was gang raped by five men on September 6 in Bhojpur village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. She was stripped of her clothes and made to walk naked back home. One person has been arrested so far.

According to police, the girl had gone to visit a nearby fair. As she was returning home, five men kidnapped, gang-raped her and then left her naked.

A video has surfaced on the internet where she can be seen walking naked. A few good people quickly came to her rescue, covered her up and took her home.

According to a statement of the Superintendent of Moradabad (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena, on Tuesday, the girl’s parents refused to cooperate or file a complaint. They say that their daughter is mentally unstable.

However, her paternal uncle came forward and lodged a complaint on September 7. So far one person named Naushad has been arrested.

Further investigations are on.

