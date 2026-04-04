UP: 2 men arrested for assaulting minor student in madrasa

Saharanpur: Two madrasa teachers were arrested on Saturday, April 4, after they were caught beating a minor student in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

The incident occurred under the Gangoh Police Station limits at Dar-ul-uloom Madrasa. The assault was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

In one clip, a man held the young boy by his legs while another instructor repeatedly hit him with a stick. In a different video, the boy was seen crying and lying on his stomach, while the teachers assaulted him.

Two men were arrested on Saturday, April 4, after they were caught beating a madrasa student in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.



The incident occurred under the Gangoh police station limits at Dar-ul-uloom Madrasa. The assault was captured on video, which has since gone… pic.twitter.com/2X9ClDteEA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 4, 2026

The accused, Junaid and Shoaib, were consequently booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 131 (punishment for assault or criminal force), as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Gangoh Circle Inspector (CI) Ashok Kumar Sisodiya said the police identified the two accused based on a video circulating on social media.

“A video was going viral on social media, where inside a madrasa a boy was being hit by two people. A case has been registered against the two individuals at the Gangoh Police Station. The incident in question has been traced back to the Dar-ul-Uloom Madrasa in Jataya. Both accused, Junaid and Shoaib, have been arrested. Necessary legal action is being taken,” the CI said in a statement.