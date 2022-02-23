UP: 22.62 percent voter turnout till 11 a.m. in phase 4

New Delhi: The voter turnout at 11 a.m. for the fourth phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 22.62 percent, according to data released by Election Commission on Wednesday.

The Election Commission said the 22.62 percent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.

Banda registered 23.85 percent, Fatehpur 22.49 percent, Hardoi 20.27 percent, Kheri 26.29 percent, Lucknow 21.42 percent, Pilibhit 27.43 percent, Rae Bareli 21.41 percent, Sitapur 21.99 percent and Unnao 21.27 percent.

Voters in the phase will select their MLAs from 59 seats across the nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh female, and 966 transgenders.

There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.