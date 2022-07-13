UP: 24 children fell sick after eating mid-day meal

Muzaffarnagar: Twenty-four children fell sick after they had mid-day meal in a school at Bibipur village here on Wednesday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubhum Shukla said a lizard was found in the midday meal consumed by the school children.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he added.

Meanwhile, UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who has adopted Bibipur village, visited the district hospital to enquire about the children.

Parents of the students also reached the hospital and demanded strict action against school headmaster Ashok Kumar, two cooks Babita and Sukho, and shikhsha mitra Ranbir for negligence.

