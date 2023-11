UP: 26-year-old man dies by suicide in mosque in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP): A 26-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself in a mosque in UP’s in Saharanpur district on Monday, November 20, police said.

The incident took place under the Gangoh police station area, which was captured on CCTV camera.

SP Dehat Sagar Jain told PTI that Aamir, a resident of Shamli, who had come to his brother’s place here in Khanpur Gurjar died by suicide by hanging himself in a mosque in the Qureshiyan locality on Monday morning.

When police reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage, it was found that Aamir came to the mosque and first offered namaz. Then he untied the rope of a ladder inside the mosque and hanged himself, he said.

SHO Avinash Gautam reached the spot along with the police team, and sent the body for post-mortem after informing the man’s family members, the SP said, adding that the matter is being investigated.