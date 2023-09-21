UP: 3 thieves escape from police van in Jhansi

Three thieves have dramatically escaped from a police van parked outside a Jhansi court in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the police personnel to their toes.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity. A video has since gone viral on social media.

All three individuals — residents of Madhya Pradesh — who managed to escape from the police van were arrested by the Railway Police on charges of stealing in a train. They were brought to the court for a hearing.

The accused have been identified as Brijendra, a resident of Shivpuri, Gaya Prashad from Sagar and Shailendra from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

In the video, it can be seen that the three accused individuals managed to escape from inside a police van stationed outside the court premises.

It has been learnt that the police officers had left the van unattended which apparently provided the accused an opportunity to open the vehicle’s door and flee.

A source said that a joint operation was being carried out to nab them.

However, several teams of police were yet to nab them.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that at least eight cops escorting the police van were suspended.