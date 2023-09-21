Lalu Prasad Yadav watches ‘Launda Nach’ at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 21st September 2023 4:12 pm IST
Photo: IANS

Patna: RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is recuperating after a kidney transplant, watched Bihar’s famous folk dance “Launda Nach” at former Chief Minister Rabdi Devi’s residence in Patna.

The event was organised at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna’s 10 circular road on Wednesday night.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is on bail in a fodder scam case on the basis of health grounds. He underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore early this year and he is in the recuperating phase. However, he also claimed that “Now I am fully fit and will make Narendra Modi fit…”.

He has been coming out in public more often after his kidney transplantation. He was earlier spotted at the Marine Drive of Patna with his old friend Shivanand Tiwari.

The RJD supremo along with his wife Rabri Devi recently visited his native village Phulwaria in Gopalganj district, Thawe Durga temple, Banke Bihari temple in Patna and Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar in Jharkhand.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is known for supporting the traditional activities of Bihar.

