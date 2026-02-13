UP: 6-yr-old killed as Class 12 student rams car into auto, pedestrians

Lucknow: A six-year-old boy was killed, and four people were injured after a 21-year-old student returning from a farewell party rammed his car into an autorickshaw and pedestrians in the Banthra area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday, February 13.

According to preliminary inquiry, the speeding car hit an autorickshaw before ploughing into people walking along the roadside near a Hanuman temple at around 6 pm on Thursday, February 12.

The injured were identified as 12-year-old Armaan, Awadh Bihari, aged 40, Sadhana Verma, aged 35, Meena Devi, aged 60, and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Patel, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

A six-year-old boy was killed, and four people were injured after a 21-year-old student returning from a farewell party rammed his car into an autorickshaw and pedestrians in the Banthra area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 12.



According to preliminary inquiry,… pic.twitter.com/iYUTM7r6sr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 13, 2026

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Krishna Nagar, Rajneesh Verma, told PTI that the driver, identified as Gaurab Singh, has been taken into custody and a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged on charges of reckless driving and endangering life.

The accused, a class 12 student, was returning with four friends from a farewell party when the accident occurred. He allegedly borrowed the car from a friend and possessed a valid driving licence, according to police.

Singh had claimed that he got “confused” between the brake and accelerator pedals and that a tyre burst, leading to the accident, police said, adding that his claims are being verified.

The incident comes days after several people were injured when a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader, rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers on the VIP Road in Kanpur‘s upscale Gwaltoli area.

The CCTV footage from the scene shows the car speeding through the street and hitting a bike in full force.