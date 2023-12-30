UP: 7-year-old girl beaten by teacher over notebook, FIR lodged

A 7-year-old Muslim girl was severely beaten by the school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Sidharthnagar district. Reportedly, the girl has bruises on both her legs, hindering her from walking properly. The incident took place on Thursday, December 28.

According to the reports, the victim, Khatoon, had forgotten to bring her math notebook to school. Over which the teacher, Shushma, mercilessly beat her on her legs, abused her, and warned her not to come to school again, Khatoon said.

“I did not have my notebook, that’s why she (the teacher) beat me. She abused me and told me not to come to school from tomorrow onwards,” Khatoon said.

यूपी सिद्धार्थनगर



कक्षा 3 की 7 साल की मुस्लिम बच्ची को स्कुल की शिक्षिका शुष्मा ने बेरहमी से पीटा बच्ची के दोनों पैर मे चोट के निशान है।



बच्ची की गलती सिर्फ इतनी थी की वो मैथ बुक लाना भूल गई थी फिर क्या टीचर ने गंदी गंदी गाली दी और बेरहमी से पीट दिया और कहा स्कुल मत आना।… pic.twitter.com/PQd0gOrmdD — Muhammad Tanveer | تنوير (@Tanvirpost) December 28, 2023

The girl’s father, Amjad Hussain, told the media that when his daughter returned from school, she was continuously crying in pain and had bruises on her legs, and that she was unable to sleep the whole night after the incident. The other day, he went to the police station and lodged an FIR against the teacher, and he wanted stringent action to be taken against the teacher.

“The teacher beat her for not having the books… She’s on leave now,” the father said.

Meanwhile, the police have acknowledged the incident and have decided to investigate the matter.