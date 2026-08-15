UP: 8-year-old dies while watching Independence Day celebrations

Police said the children who were affected in the incident were from the neighbourhood and had come to watch the Independence Day celebrations at the school.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Police officer talking to a group of people in a crowded public event in India.
ambhal District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Khandelwal and other officials interact with people during an inspection after a school porch collapsed under the weight of children who had climbed onto it to watch the Independence Day celebration at Al-Hasan Public School at Madala Fatehpur village, in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Sambhal: An Independence Day celebration turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Saturday, August 15, when a school porch collapsed under the weight of children who had climbed onto it to watch the programme, killing an eight-year-old boy and injuring two others, police said.

The incident occurred at Al-Hasan Public School in Madala Fatehpur village in Sambhal tehsil, where the Independence Day programme was underway in the morning.

According to police, the flag-hoisting ceremony had concluded and children were performing when children from nearby homes, who had come to watch the event, climbed onto the porch above the school’s main gate.

Subhan Bakery

The structure suddenly gave way under the excess weight, trapping three children beneath the debris.

Nizam (8), son of Naeem, died in the incident, while Saif Ali (11) and Shaidana (10) sustained injuries, police said.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police inspected the site and issued necessary instructions, police said.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased child refused to have his post-mortem examination conducted.

Police said the children who were affected in the incident were from the neighbourhood and had come to watch the Independence Day celebrations at the school.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button