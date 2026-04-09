UP: Ali found dead after he files complaint against tax officers

Agra: A Muslim transport businessman was allegedly murdered outside his warehouse on Saturday, April 4, in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, with his family claiming tax officers were complicit in the act.

Abdul Ali, the deceased’s son, lodged a complaint on Wednesday, April 8, naming three tax officers, Nivedita Singh, her husband Ajay Pal Yadav, and Reshu Tripathi.

The victim, Asgar Ali, was travelling to Jaipur with driver Lokendra on April 3 when state tax officer Reshu Tripathi stopped their vehicle near the Korai toll and asked for the e-way bill, mandatory for transporting goods valued over Rs 50,000.

Despite showing the documents, the officer allegedly detained Ali and sent the driver and the truck back to the State Tax Department in Agra, the first information report (FIR) said.

My father felt threatened, Abdul says

Abdul said his father informed them about his predicament over the phone and shared that he felt he was in danger.

“We tried calling him several times throughout the night, but didn’t get an answer,” Abdul said. At around 5 am the next day, they received a call from the police that Ali’s body was found lying near the warehouse.

According to the police, Ali was struck by an unknown vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to SN Medical College Hospital via ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. A panel of three doctors subsequently conducted a post-mortem examination. Investigations are still ongoing.

Abdul alleged that his father had previously filed a police complaint against state tax officer Nivedita Singh for illegal extortion, harassment and abuse of power, an investigation that is still ongoing.

Singh and her husband, Yadav, allegedly pressured Ali to withdraw the complaint. They repeatedly made threatening calls through individuals named Kamran Warsi, Ravi Yadav and Dinesh Solanki, warning of “dire consequences” if the complaint was not retracted.

Even though Abdul named the accused, the FIR report was registered against unknown persons under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to reporters, Abdul said he wants the police to take strict action against Tripathi, Singh and Yadav.

दिनांक 04.04.2026 को सुबह कॉलर द्वारा डायल-112 पर सूचना दी गई कि एक अज्ञात वाहन द्वारा व्यक्ति को टक्कर मारकर घायल कर दिया गया है। सूचना मिलते ही पीआरवी तत्काल मौके पर पहुंची और घायल को उपचार हेतु एस.एन. मेडिकल कॉलेज में ले जाया गया, जहां उपचार के दौरान उनकी मृत्यु हो गई।



थाना… — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) April 9, 2026

The police on Thursday, April 9, said the case has been registered under relevant sections and that the Police Commissioner of Agra met with the grieving family members.

“Investigation is underway on all aspects of the incident from the time it occurred. If the involvement of any person is found, action will be taken against the guilty under the relevant sections of the BNS,” Agra Police said on X.