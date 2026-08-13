UP ATS detains 2 suspected ISIS-linked men in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), acting on intelligence inputs, detained two Uttar Pradesh natives from the outskirts of Malagatti and Uplav villages in Kalaburagi city in Karnataka over their alleged links with Pakistan-based operatives and the Islamic State (ISIS).

The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Sameer and Salman, who were reportedly employed at Fair Exports, a meat-exporting company in the region. According to police sources, the duo allegedly maintained contact with individuals in Pakistan and suspected members of ISIS through social media platforms and WhatsApp calls.

The operation was carried out based on information shared by central intelligence agencies. Officials from the Uttar Pradesh ATS, along with Kalaburagi police, reportedly monitored social media accounts suspected of being involved in anti-national activities before launching the operation.

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Accused being questioned in undisclosed location

Investigators are understood to have been tracking Facebook pages and other online platforms allegedly operated by Pakistan-based individuals. During the search of the room where Sameer was staying, officials reportedly recovered some maps, raising further questions about the nature of his alleged activities and contacts.

The two suspects are currently being questioned at an undisclosed location in Kalaburagi by ATS officials. Police are examining their digital communications, social media activities and alleged contacts to determine whether they were connected to any organised extremist network.

Investigators are also trying to establish whether the suspects had links with other individuals in Karnataka or elsewhere in the country. Their movements, employment details and activities during their stay in Kalaburagi are also being examined as part of the probe.

Case registered

A case has been registered at the University Police Station in Kalaburagi in connection with the detention. Officials are yet to disclose details about the sections invoked or establish the precise nature of the alleged links.

The latest operation comes amid increased scrutiny by security agencies of suspected extremist networks operating through social media and messaging platforms. Police sources said the investigation would focus on identifying the extent of the network and determining whether the suspects had any role beyond maintaining alleged online contacts.

The ATS is expected to question the suspects further before deciding on the next course of legal action. Authorities are also examining the material recovered during the searches and other evidence gathered as part of the investigation.