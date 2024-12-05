UP authorities demolish minority settlements following Bajrang Dal protests

Local authorities in collaboration with police demolished several settlements reportedly belonging to Muslim community members in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The major event took place on Tuesday, December 3, following a protest led by far-right radical group Bajrang Dal.

According to the reports, the protesters accompanied by the outfit’s leader, Muniraj Singh, alleged that the people of the town were “illegal Muslim infiltrators” engaged in what they termed as “land jihad”.

Land jihad is a fear-mongering slogan which is frequently used to portray that Muslims are encroaching on the land unlawfully, a divisive theory that has been propagated among right-wing extremists in India.

Authorities defended demolition

On the other side, the authorities justified the demolition by asserting that the settlement was located on land designated for a Hindu crematorium.

The actions by the radical groups are indicative of growing Hindutva radicalism which has been extending its aggression to Muslim citizens over ownership of land and other grievances.

Supreme court ruling

On November 13, a Supreme Court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said it would be “totally unconstitutional” if houses of people were demolished merely because they were accused or even convicts.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Gavai said it is not a happy sight to see women and children on the streets overnight. The bench directed that no demolition be carried out without prior show cause notice and within 15 days from the date of the notice being served.