UP authorities to demolish banquet hall where beef was served

Muzaffarnagar: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have initiated proceedings to demolish an “illegally” constructed banquet hall where beef was allegedly served at a wedding reception, officials said on Wednesday, June 24.

Jagdev Singh, junior engineer, Shamli Development Authority, told reporters that Mughal Banquet Hall in Kairana was sealed after a notice was served to its owner asking why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have initiated proceedings to demolish an "illegally" constructed banquet hall where beef was allegedly served at a wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/3B68B1gEKf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 24, 2026

“The owner failed to submit a reply to the notice, following which further proceedings were initiated,” Singh said.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the case—groom Farman, his uncle Salman, banquet hall owner Anees Ahmad, and cook Khalil.

A car that was allegedly gifted to the groom and used for the transportation of the beef has also been seized.

According to police, action was initiated following a tip-off that beef was being served at a reception held at the Mughal Banquet Hall on June 18.

Investigators alleged that the meat was obtained after slaughtering a stray cow.