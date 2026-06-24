UP authorities to demolish banquet hall where beef was served

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the case—groom Farman, his uncle Salman, banquet hall owner Anees Ahmad, and cook Khalil.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
UP: Authorities move to demolish Shamli banquet hall where beef was served
UP: Authorities move to demolish Shamli banquet hall where beef was served

Muzaffarnagar: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have initiated proceedings to demolish an “illegally” constructed banquet hall where beef was allegedly served at a wedding reception, officials said on Wednesday, June 24.

Jagdev Singh, junior engineer, Shamli Development Authority, told reporters that Mughal Banquet Hall in Kairana was sealed after a notice was served to its owner asking why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished.

“The owner failed to submit a reply to the notice, following which further proceedings were initiated,” Singh said.

Subhan Bakery

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the case—groom Farman, his uncle Salman, banquet hall owner Anees Ahmad, and cook Khalil.

A car that was allegedly gifted to the groom and used for the transportation of the beef has also been seized.

According to police, action was initiated following a tip-off that beef was being served at a reception held at the Mughal Banquet Hall on June 18.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Investigators alleged that the meat was obtained after slaughtering a stray cow.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button