UP: Bajrang Dal storms govt school over namaz claims, principal suspended

Sambhal: Several Bajrang Dal members forcibly entered a government school in Uttar Pradesh‘s Sambhal to question the Quranic verses framed on the walls, alleging that the students were being taught to wear hijabs and offer namaz.

Videos of the incident show the workers aggressively entering classrooms, checking books and boards, and inspecting the premises. They questioned students about whether they were being forced to pray namaz at school, to which the students responded in chorus, saying no.

Following the incident, the Basic Education Department ordered a probe on Friday, February 6, and initiated suspension proceedings against the school principal and a teacher.

The matter came to light at the upper primary school in Nagla Purva village in the Kurh Fatehgarh area of Chandausi tehsil.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers reached the school on Friday after receiving information about the posters with Quranic verses being allegedly put up inside the school, while photographs of national leaders and other revered figures were kept aside.

The protesters claimed that pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maa Saraswati, Bharat Mata, Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore and other eminent personalities were removed from display.

They lodged a complaint with the district administration, alleging that the school was being used to promote religious teachings.

District Basic Education Officer Alka Sharma told PTI that information had been received regarding the display of Quranic verses at the Nagla Purva school.

“An inquiry has been initiated, and suspension proceedings have been initiated against the school principal, Pushpa Rani, and teacher Mohammad Nazim,” she said.

Asked whether police action would also be initiated in the matter, Sharma said the department was taking all necessary action within its jurisdiction.

