UP: Burqa-clad men dancing to Dhurandhar song sparks outrage

Amroha: Three burqa-clad men allegedly dancing to songs from the film Dhurandhar in a school event in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha drew widespread criticism for blatantly mocking the Islamic attire.

A video of the incident emerged on Tuesday, December 30, reportedly taken from a cultural programme held at the Mesco Public School in Amroha. Several people have called for police intervention, calling it a “deliberate mockery of a religious symbol” aimed at promoting communal disrespect and disturbing social harmony.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the performers entering the stage, led by another man, as the audience cheers and gives them an engaging reaction. Some even tried joining in during the performance as they continued to dance, showing obscene gestures.

The music playing in the background was a popular song with Balochi elements from the controversial film Dhurandhar.

The visuals reportedly sparked heated debate in online parents’ groups, with some people demanding strict action against the school management and a public apology for the dance.

Replying to the videos shared on social media, the Amroha Police said in a post on X that the matter was directed to the Naugawan Sadat police station. They stated that investigation and necessary action would follow.

The Naugawan Sadat police station authorities remained unavailable for comment when Siasat.com tried to contact them.

The individuals featured in the video remain unidentified, as more information from the police is awaited.