UP: Burqa-clad woman sexually harassed, accused held as CCTV footage surfaces

Meerut: A burqa-clad Muslim woman was sexually assaulted in Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Meerut on Monday, July 8. The perpetrator, 45-year-old Vishal Thakur, has been apprehended and is now in police custody.

The incident has sparked outrage after CCTV footage of Thakur’s inappropriate behaviour surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday, July 9, drawing widespread condemnation.

Authorities are investigating the case, and the accused has been sent to jail pending further legal proceedings.

In 2023, the National Commission for Women (NCW) registered 28,811 complaints of crimes against women. Uttar Pradesh (UP) topped the list of states with the highest number of reported cases at 55 percent of the total.

Women from socially and economically disadvantaged sections, including religious minorities and Dalits, are the worst victims of sexual harassment.