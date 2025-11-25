UP: CBI arrests key absconding accused in transnational cybercrime case

Hyderabad: The CBI has arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, a key absconding accused involved in the operation of a transnational cybercrime network and has busted an illegal call centre being operated by the accused in Lucknow, targeting US nationals.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on 24 September last year and conducted extensive searches at multiple locations associated/linked to the accused persons in September 2024 and busted and dismantled four illegal call centres being operated by the accused persons at Pune, Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam.

One key operative, Vikas Kumar Nimar, who was instrumental in establishing and operation the illegal call centres VC Infrometrix Private Limited at Pune and Visakhapatnam, has been absconding since the date of registration of the case. To apprehend the accused, CBI obtained a warrant from the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pune.

CBI arrests Nimar from his residence

The CBI arrested the absconding accused, Vikas Kumar Nimar, from his residence in Lucknow on November 20.

Searches conducted at his residential premises led to the recovery of a cash amount of Rs. 14 Lakhs, mobile phones and incriminating documents pertaining to crime. During the search operations, CBI busted another illegal call centre being operated by the accused Vikas Kumar Nimar in Lucknow, targeting US nationals and dismantled the same.

52 laptops recovered

Search at the said illegal call centre led to the recovery of 52 laptops containing incriminating digital evidence, being used by the accused persons in the operation of the said cybercrime network.

The investigation of the case is continuing.

The CBI is rapidly identifying and taking action against organised, technology-enabled crime networks in close coordination with INTERPOL and foreign law enforcement agencies, a press release said.