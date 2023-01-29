UP chain snatcher bought to Hyderabad on ‘Prisonor on Transit’ warrant

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Uppal Police here and produced before the court on Saturday.

The accused – Mangal alias Mangal Singh (38) – along with his accomplice Pinku @ Pankaj Kumar who is currently on the run have committed five chain snatchings in Bengaluru.

In Hyderabad, the duo committed three chain snatchings in Uppal, Nacharam of Rachakonda Commissionerate and four in Hyderabad Commissionerate limits on a stolen bike.

On January 24, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Mangal Singh and lodged him in Mujaffar Nagar jail. On receiving information about Mangal’s arrest, the Uppal police filed a requisition before the court on Prisinor on Transit warrant.

Mangal Singh was produced before a local court here on January 28.