UP: Chandrashekar Azad to contest against Yogi from Gorakhpur

Bhim Army Chief and Azad Samaj Party National President Chandrashekar Azad has announced the decision to contest against the incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban Constituency in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party announced the decision via press note.

Chandra Shekhar Azad on Tuesday had said that his political outfit would fight the UP assembly elections alone instead of joining hands with the Samajwadi Party. He also released the first list of candidates for 33 seats.

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.