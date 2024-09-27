UP: Class 2 boy sacrificed in ritual for school’s ‘success

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy identified as Kritarth Kushwaha student at DL Public School in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras was brutally murdered in a black magic ritual allegedly orchestrated by the school’s owner and staff to bring success to the initiation, police said on Friday.

According to the police statement, the class 2 student was abducted from the school hostel by the school’s owner Jasodhan Singh, his son Dinesh Baghel alias Bhagat (school manager) and three teachers Ramprakash Solanki, Veerpal Singh, and Laxman Singh. The accused took the boy to a secluded location and killed him as part of a ‘Tantrik ritual’ which the police described as a human ‘sacrifice’.

All the accused have been arrested by Hathras police and filed an FIR against them under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During interrogation, they acknowledged their crime stating that “During the process, Kriarth started crying in fear and they strangled him to death to complete the ritual”.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that the victim’s neck bones were broken. Police also found evidence linked to black magic rituals near the school during the investigation.

Also Read Framed in fan murder case, says Darshan in bail plea

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Krishan Kushwaha, he received a call from the school administration on Monday informing him that he had fallen ill and was being taken to the hospital in Dinesh Baghel’s car. However, midway, the family members stopped the vehicle and discovered the tragic truth.

Speaking to the news agency, IANS CO Himanshu Mathur said that Jashodhan Singh is the mastermind behind the plan. As per media reports, the accused had earlier tried to “sacrifice” another student, 9, on September 6 but had failed.