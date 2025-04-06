UP college bars HoD after ABVP protest over RSS-related exam questions

A head of department (HoD) of the political science department in a private college in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district has been barred for life from examination and evaluation duties after allegedly setting a question paper containing content related to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) initiated the action after students of the RSS-affiliated organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused Professor Seema Panwa of being “afflicted with some anti-national ideology,” The Wire reported.

The exam, which was conducted on April 2, contained two questions related to the RSS: Question 87 asked which of the following were considered anomic groups – socially oriented or lacking social norms and values. Among the options were “Dal Khalsa, Naxalite Groups, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh.”

Also Read India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of education: Rahul

Question 93 seemed to link the RSS to the rise of religious and caste identity politics.

ABVP students protested against the questions and demanded strict action against the HoD.

In a written apology, professor Panwar stated that the questions were not out of the syllabus. “The book by M Lakshmikant is authorised in the CCSU curriculum in the Political Science stream and puts the RSS at the top of the religious pressure group. Hence, it was one of the choices,” she explained.