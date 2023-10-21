UP college professors who chided student for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ suspended

Two professors of an engineering college in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh have been suspended after asking a student to step down the stage during a cultural event for allegedly greeting the crowd with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants.

The cultural event took place on October 20.

A video of the event has gone viral where a student addresses the crowd with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, followed by a huge cheer.

Mamata Gautam, a teacher from ABES Engineering college in Ghaziabad expelled a student from stage for greeting audience with "Jai Shree Ram". The student was about to perform at the College Cultural Fest.



@ABESEC032 should explain Bharat me Jai Shree Ram nahi bolenge to kya… pic.twitter.com/kvN3NGVcQ0 — BALA (@erbmjha) October 20, 2023

Soon, a teacher, Mamata Gautam, asked the student to get off the stage. She can be heard saying, “This is a cultural event. Why are there slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’? It’s not allowed here. You are not here to raise slogans. This is a cultural programme. Get out of here.”

University director Sanjay Kumar Singh released a video saying that a committee was set up to investigate the event. “After a thorough investigation, two professors – Professor Mamta Gautam and Dr. Shweta Sharma – have been suspended,” he said.

Soon after the video went viral, many right-wing trolls attacked Mamata Gautham for her caste. The teacher put out an explanation stating that the student was arguing with her colleague even after being told to get off stage.

“I, my colleague or the college have no problem with the slogan of Jai Shri Ram. That student was arguing too much with my colleague, that is why he was forbidden,” she said.

According to Ghaziabad’s assistant commissioner of police Saloni Aggarwal, “A video of conversation between a student and faculty during an induction programme of ABES College has come to our notice. The police are investigating this incident. The college administration has taken action against the teacher. An inquiry committee has been formed. Action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.”