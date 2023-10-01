UP cops suspended for harassing couple, seeking sexual favours

A woman and her fiancé were allegedly harassed for nearly three hours by two policemen and another man at a park in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The woman alleged that they cops sought sexual favours and demanded Rs 6 lakh to let them go.

Though the incident occurred on September 16, it did not stop there. Later, on September 22, the policemen went to the woman’s house and continued to harass her. She finally lodged a complaint against them on September 28.

The complaint stated that she and her fiancé were in a park when three men — two in police uniform — came out of a police vehicle and started harassing them.

“They asked for sexual favours from me. When my fiancé pleaded them to let us go, they demanded Rs 5.6 lakh. After nearly three hours of pleading, they finally let us go as we paid them Rs 1000 through UPI,” the FIR reads, quoting the woman.

The woman further mentioned that the horror did not end there. “On September 22, they came to my house and harassed me again. They started touching me inappropriately and threatened me,” she said.

The accused have been identified as home guards Rakesh Kumar and Digamber. The identity of another person was not revealed.

A case under sections 322 (deals with punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days) and 35 (a)(act done with a criminal knowledge and intention) has been filed against the accused, police said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Rakesh Kumar and Digamber were suspended.