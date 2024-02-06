UP court favours Hindus in land dispute case running for 53 years

A court in UP has ruled in favour of Hindu side in a land dispute case which was fought for over 53 years.

On February 5, a civil judge in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh struck down the claims of Muslim side and handed over the land to Hindus.

The ownership of the contentious 36 beegha land site in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was contested by Muslims and Hindus. While the Hindu side claimed it was a Lakshagarha (house of wax) built during the Mahabharata (an epic mythological story revolving between the Kauravas and Pandavas). In Mahabharata, the Kaurvas built the wax home for their cousins Pandavas to burn them alive.

However, the Muslims argued that the land was Dargah of Sheikh Badruddin and it had graves of Muslims as well as a structure built during the medieval period.

In the present day, a Gurukul has been running on the site where Muslims now seldom visit.

Soon after the judgement, security was beefed up in the wake of potential communal disturbance.

According to police, there have been no communal incidents in the district in many years. However, a circle inspector with additional force was deployed to prevent any violence.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Tyagi, manager of Gandhi Dham Samiti, the Hindu petitioner, said that they will celebrate the court’s verdict by performing a yagna at the site.