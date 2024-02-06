UP court favours Hindus in land dispute case running for 53 years

Soon after the judgement, security has been beefed up in the wake of any communal disturbance.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 8:55 pm IST
UP: After 53 years of Hindu-Muslim land dispute, court favours Hindus
(Clockwise from right) The Lakshagraha that was built during the Mahabharata period; Police officials guarding the disputed land; the dargah of Sheikh Badruddin

A court in UP has ruled in favour of Hindu side in a land dispute case which was fought for over 53 years.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On February 5, a civil judge in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh struck down the claims of Muslim side and handed over the land to Hindus.

The ownership of the contentious 36 beegha land site in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was contested by Muslims and Hindus. While the Hindu side claimed it was a Lakshagarha (house of wax) built during the Mahabharata (an epic mythological story revolving between the Kauravas and Pandavas). In Mahabharata, the Kaurvas built the wax home for their cousins Pandavas to burn them alive.

MS Education Academy

However, the Muslims argued that the land was Dargah of Sheikh Badruddin and it had graves of Muslims as well as a structure built during the medieval period.

In the present day, a Gurukul has been running on the site where Muslims now seldom visit.

Soon after the judgement, security was beefed up in the wake of potential communal disturbance.

According to police, there have been no communal incidents in the district in many years. However, a circle inspector with additional force was deployed to prevent any violence.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Tyagi, manager of Gandhi Dham Samiti, the Hindu petitioner, said that they will celebrate the court’s verdict by performing a yagna at the site.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 8:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button