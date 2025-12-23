UP court rejects BJP govt plea to withdraw charges against Akhlaq lynching accused 

A court in Surajpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, December 23, rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea to withdraw all charges against the accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, an incident that triggered national outrage over religious intolerance in India.

Additional District Judge Saurabh Dwivedi directed that the case be categorised as “most important” and heard on a day-to-day basis, the Indian Express reported.

The court also instructed the prosecution to record evidence at the earliest and ordered that a letter be sent to the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar and the Deputy Commissioner of Greater Noida to protect all evidence.

The matter will be heard next on January 6, the report said.

The 55-year-old Akhlaq was killed on September 28, 2015 after a mob attacked him at his house in Bisahda in Dadri – 49 km from the capital Delhi – over rumours that beef was stored there. His son, Danish, was gravely wounded while trying to save his father. It was the first major and widely reported case of cow-related violence in India and sparked widespread protests.

A total of 18 accused were arrested in connection with the incident, including three minors. One of the accused died in 2016, while the remaining 14 accused are currently out on bail. Among the accused is Vishal Rana, son of local BJP leader Sanjay Rana.

Why the UP govt wants to withdraw the case

In October this year, the State Government moved the local court to withdraw the case against the accused. In its withdrawal application, the Uttar Pradesh government argued that the incident was triggered by allegations related to cow meat and that the police had recovered five sticks, iron rods and bricks from the accused.

“From this, it is clear that no firearm or sharp weapon was used in the incident,” the application stated, adding that there was no evidence of prior enmity or hostility between the complainant and the accused.

“All citizens are entitled to equal rights under the Indian Constitution. For the restoration of social harmony, the case needs to be withdrawn,” the government had said.

Meanwhile, Akhlaq’s wife also moved the Allahabad High Court with her writ plea praying for setting aside the government and administrative orders concerning the withdrawal application, Live Law reported.