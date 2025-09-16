UP court sentences ex-Army jawan to 5 years in jail for attacking labourers

Representational image

Ballia: A court here has sentenced a retired Army jawan to five years in jail for attacking labourers with a rod in 2020, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Kaushal and his nephew Bechan were working in a village under the Bansdih police station area on October 28, 2020, when cement splashed on the retired Army jawan Jeevit Prasad.

An infuriated Prasad attacked them with a rod. An FIR was registered on the complaint filed by Kaushal.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the district and sessions court, while hearing the case on Monday, sentenced Prasad to five years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on him.

