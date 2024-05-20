UP: Dalit family beaten up for not voting for BJP in Kaushambi

A Dalit family was reportedly attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district after it was found that they had not voted for the party.

In a video posted on social media, a few men are purportedly seen beating up a Dalit and tearing his clothes while the women of the house come to the rescue.

You can watch the video here.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed attacks on minority during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In Amethi and Sambhal constituencies, Muslims were lathi-charged and beaten up by police and not to vote.

In Sambhal, videos emerged on social media showing police personnel assaulting and chasing away Muslims who had come to cast their voters. The police did not even spare women and children. The incident occurred in booth numbers 181, 182, 183, and 184 in Asmauli village Owari of Sambhal Lok Sabha Assembly.