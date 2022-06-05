UP Dalit girl death: Teenager was raped, strangulated, post-mortem report confirms

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th June 2022 12:27 pm IST
Spaniard recognized as world's oldest man dies at 112
Representative Image

Chitrakoot: A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped here a few days ago, died to strangulation, her post-mortem report has confirmed.

Police on Sunday said that they received the autopsy report late on Saturday and it also confirmed that the girl had been raped.

The girl, resident of a village in Pahadi police station area, was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night, when she was sleeping with her family members outside her house.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Two more arrested in minor’s gang-rape case

She was rushed to a hospital in Kaushambi district, where she died on Thursday night.

Pahadi police station SHO Ajit Pandey confirmed the details in the autopsy report.

Three people Nadeem, Adarsh Pandey and Vipul Mishra have already been arrested in this connection.

According to police sources, the accused had also accompanied the girl’s family members to the hospital.

They said CCTV footage is being checked.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button