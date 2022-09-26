UP: Dalit minor dies after being beaten up by upper caste teacher

A Dalit boy died after being brutally beaten up by his teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district late Sunday night.

The incident took place on September 7. The accused – Ashwini Kumar – a social science teacher in Adarsh Inter College, hit Nikhith because the student had reportedly written wrong answers on a test. Kumar is a Thakur, an upper caste.

The boy was then admitted to the Safai hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

In UP's Auraiya, a class 10 Dalit student died after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher at school and his condition deteriorated. He was under medical observation but could not be saved. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Acchalda PS in the district. pic.twitter.com/ArFmQEJ4u4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 26, 2022

According to the Auraiya Superintendent of police Charu Nigam, the teacher initially cooperated by paying the hospital expenses for the boy’s treatment. However, he was unreachable after a few days.

“As the teacher was paying the hospital expenses, the parents did not register any case. However, he was unreachable after a few days. On September 24, an FIR was registered against the accused Ashwini Kumar,” the senior police officer said.

He added that three teams have been formed to nab Kumar.

Further investigations are on.