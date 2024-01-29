UP Deputy CM Maurya attacks Rahul Gandhi, says INDIA bloc’s ‘game over’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the “game” of the opposition alliance is over.

A day after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time with the support of the BJP by breaking ties with the opposition’s INDIA bloc, Maurya said in a post on ‘X’, “Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has failed.

“The ‘INDI alliance’ (INDIA bloc) will not be able to stop the Modi government from coming to power for the third time. The game of the INDIA bloc is over.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to reach the Kishanganj district of Bihar on Monday as part of his yatra.

The yatra is entering Bihar at a time when former Congress ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switched sides to the BJP-led NDA a day earlier.

Talking to PTI, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The BJP has succeeded in raising the standard of living of the common man through welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Pathak further said, “Everyone believes that only Modi ji can give a strong government to the country. The NDA bloc is getting stronger. Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time with a huge majority. We will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.”